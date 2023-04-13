Hurricanes boss wants answer on coach Holland's ABs call-up

Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee wants a decision on whether head coach Jason Holland will join the All Blacks as an assistant coach to be made as soon as possible, saying “we need to move on as well”.

Holland today said he had had “conversations” about joining Scott Robertson’s coaching team from next year, and Lee said it was important to the Hurricanes that they start their search for a new head coach as soon as possible if that was required.

“We’re happy to play it out for a certain amount of time,” Lee said. “We need to move on as well, to find out what’s happening and to start our plans from there. It’s fine at the moment, but we’re keen to get a resolution and move forward.”

Asked whether Holland could remain as a head coach at the Hurricanes should he be called on by the All Blacks, Lee said: “It’s certainly not something we’ve talked about.”

Lee added he would like an answer “in the next week or two. It would be good to get clarity for us and the other clubs involved and the All blacks as well”.

The Crusaders were always going to be without Robertson next year but the Blues are the other franchise likely to be affected, with head coach Leon MacDonald in the frame as Robertson’s other assistant.

Lee added of Holland: “Jason has been awesome for us over the last eight years and if he was chosen that would be fantastic for him and that’s what we’re about. But at this stage we don’t know.”

Holland, preparing his side to host the Chiefs in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday afternoon, said: “We’ve had some conversations but that’s as far as it’s gone for the moment.

“It is what it is. Obviously with these sorts of things you want to put them to bed as quickly as possible. Everyone’s making every effort to do that.”

Asked whether he would accept the job if offered it, he said: “Oh yeah, I’d love it. As I’ve said before, the All Blacks is the pinnacle.”