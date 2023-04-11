New Zealand
1News

Two snow leopard sisters arrive at Wellington Zoo

By Abbey Wakefield, 1News Reporter
8:45pm

Two snow leopard sisters, Asha and Manju, have arrived at their new home at Wellington Zoo.

"It's amazing to finally have them here, it feels really surreal," said Wellington Zoo's carnivore keeper, Holly McDonald.

Members of a vulnerable species, Asha and Manju are both three years old and originally from Melbourne Zoo, where they were born through an international scientific breeding programme.

Today, they arrived at their new $6 million habitat, which took 18 months to build.

Wellington Zoo's Chris Jerram was in charge of building the habitat, which faced multiple setbacks due to the weather.

"We had some pretty significant slips on site, and it's a really challenging site in the first place," Jerram said.

Asha and Manju have arrived at Wellington Zoo.

Asha and Manju have arrived at Wellington Zoo. (Source: 1News)

Snow leopards can endure incredibly low temperatures because their fur is up to five centimetres thick, keeping them well insulated. Wellington's weather provides them with an ideal climate.

"Wellington is kind of perfect, very changeable weather here. We get all sorts of seasons in one day," Holly McDonald said.

Fewer than 7000 snow leopards are left in the wild, due to habitat loss, poaching and climate change.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature has classified the species as vulnerable.

"Asher and Manju are ambassadors for this species. They play an invaluable role in connecting our community with them and understanding those issues so we can protect them in the wild," Holly McDonald said.

Visitors at Wellington Zoo will be able to see Asher and Manju from tomorrow, Wednesday April 12.

New ZealandAnimalsWellington

SHARE

More Stories

Two bat species found to be regionally threatened in Auckland

Two bat species found to be regionally threatened in Auckland

The council and a panel of bat experts has found that the northern lesser short-tailed bat's and the long-tailed bat's existence in the region is vulnerable.

8:00pm

Kapiti Coast teen injured after sleep-out 'destroyed' by tornado

Kapiti Coast teen injured after sleep-out 'destroyed' by tornado

A number of properties in Paraparaumu have been damaged, with one house even lifted off its piles.

10:42am

0:42

Rain and wind warnings issued for parts of South Island

Rain and wind warnings issued for parts of South Island

Mon, Apr 10

Call for caged hen eggs to be clearly labelled

Call for caged hen eggs to be clearly labelled

Mon, Apr 10

Another steep rise on the cards for Wellington ratepayers

Another steep rise on the cards for Wellington ratepayers

Mon, Apr 10

Disabled customer alleges abuse by Countdown delivery driver

Disabled customer alleges abuse by Countdown delivery driver

Fri, Apr 7

Latest

Popular

8:45pm

Two snow leopard sisters arrive at Wellington Zoo

1:57

Two snow leopard sisters arrive at Wellington Zoo

8:30pm

How bad relationships can hurt our hearts for real

How bad relationships can hurt our hearts for real

8:15pm

Kim Kardashian to appear in American Horror Story

Kim Kardashian to appear in American Horror Story

8:00pm

Two bat species found to be regionally threatened in Auckland

Two bat species found to be regionally threatened in Auckland

7:45pm

Widespread evacuations as cyclone looms over Western Australia

Widespread evacuations as cyclone looms over Western Australia

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6