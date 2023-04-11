MediaWorks' head of HR resigns amid string of execs leaving

In a string of executive resignations, the head of human resources at MediaWorks has today resigned.

An internal announcement sent to 1News by MediaWorks said Paula Williams, Chief People Officer, has resigned and will be leaving MediaWorks on April 21.

"Paula is taking a career break to travel overseas to spend time with her UK family before embarking on her next career challenge later this year," the statement reads.

"Paula joined MediaWorks in November 2021 and, together with the Executive Team and our People & Culture Team, has been key in leading our cultural change programme. Paula has focussed on embedding our company purpose, values and workplace policies to ensure we have a healthy and safe culture.

"We have also made progress in reducing our gender pay gap, leadership development and diversity & inclusion initiatives during this period, which will continue to be an important focus for us."

It follows the resignation of MediaWorks CEO, Cam Wallace on February 27 this year. It was swiftly followed by the resignation of Dallas Gurney, Director of News & Talk at MediaWorks on March 20.

Ten days later, MediaWorks shut down Today FM after eight hours of staff consultation, with hosts Tova O'Brien and Duncan Garner revealing the news to their listeners, saying they had been "betrayed" and "f****d" by MediaWorks management.

Wendy Palmer was appointed the interim CEO role the day Wallace stepped down, but on Sunday she went on two weeks leave amid the fallout of the very public disestablishment of Today FM.

“MediaWorks interim CEO Wendy Palmer is taking a long-planned Easter break with family, during which time Commercial Director Liz Fraser will be acting CEO,” a MediaWorks spokesperson said on Sunday.

1News understands the newsroom at Today FM has been disestablished, with news reader roles axed and several reporter roles remaining.