'They’ve f***** us’' – Today FM staff fear station’s collapse

9:48am
Tova O'Brien

Today FM is facing closure as Tova O'Brien and Duncan Garner expressed their concern about the future of the new talk radio station, taking the extraordinary step of speaking on air about their fears.

"We're scared. We're optimistic, and we've got to hold out hope here, but we're scared and we want to be honest with you as we don't know what's going to happen," O'Brien told listeners, in an audio clip that has since been posted on the station's website.

Garner said, "the company is bleeding cash".

“We’re exposed, we don’t have a line of defence anymore, the company is bleeding cash.”

During his show this morning, Garner brought the entire newsroom into his show alongside O'Brien.

"It sounds like it's over," O'Brien said.

"We've been on the air for a year; we were told we had the support of everyone, from the chief executive through to the board, through to the executive.

"And they have f***** us," she said.

"We're all gonna lose our jobs, and the station is gonna go off the air."

"This is betrayal," Garner said.

He described the scene, saying employees were in a bad way, crying and "shell-shocked".

The crew were told to cut the station off, and it's now playing music.

In a statement, interim Mediaworks chief executive said the station had been taken off air while there is consultation about its future.

"This is a difficult time for the team and our priority is supporting them as we work through this process."

In a tweet this morning, Tom Day, producer of the Tova show, said Mediaworks has made a proposal to shut down Today FM, and have given employees until the end of this afternoon to make submissions.

Today's saga comes after it was recently announced head of news Dallas Gurney had resigned.

Previously chief executive Cam Wallace also left MediaWorks.

“Since then, we haven’t been able to get the same level of assurance from the board, from our acting CEO, about what the future of Today FM looks like,” O'Brien said.

"Mediaworks said Today FM was a five-year plan. They have completely lied," Day said.

It comes after Sky NZ yesterday confirmed it was axing 170 jobs as it outsources some customer service, technology and content operations.

