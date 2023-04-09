New Zealand
Victim of serious Christchurch assault dies in hospital

4:44pm

The victim of a serious assault that took place in Christchurch's Linwood on Friday night has died, police say.

The incident occurred between 7.30pm and 7.50pm on Linwood Avenue near Linwood Park.

The victim person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in serious condition but passed away earlier today.

"Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time," police said.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to the assault and appeared in the Christchurch District Court yesterday.

He is set to next appear in Tuesday, with police expecting him to face more charges now.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time the person was assaulted, who may have seen something which could assist our enquiries," a spokesperson said in a statement earlier," police said yesterday.

"The investigation team understand a woman was waiting at a bus stop nearby prior to the altercation who may have witnessed something suspicious. Police wish to speak with this woman in particular.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage which may be relevant."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105.

