Arrest made after serious assault in Christchurch's Linwood

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a serious assault in Christchurch's Linwood last night.

The incident occurred between 7.30pm and 7.50pm on Linwood Avenue near Linwood Park, police said.

One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in serious condition.

A scene guard was in place overnight while a scene examination took place.

The alleged offender is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but police would still like to hear from members of the public who witnessed the event.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time the person was assaulted, who may have seen something which could assist our enquiries," a spokesperson said in a statement earlier.

"The investigation team understand a woman was waiting at a bus stop nearby prior to the altercation, who may have witnessed something suspicious. Police wish to speak with this woman in particular.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage which may be relevant."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105.