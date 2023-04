Police are currently looking for a missing Waikato woman who was last seen in Ngāruawāhia last night.

The woman, 27-year-old Emerald, was last seen in the Ngāruawāhia region at around 8.40pm last night.

She is described as being 165cm tall, of a thin build, with black long hair, and of Māori descent.

Police, her friends and family all have "serious concerns" for her well-being.

"If you have any information on Emerald's whereabouts, please contact Police on 105," Police said on Facebook.