Delays in Marlborough after grape harvest trucks crash

5:40pm
Loading full crates of harvested grapes on a truck. (Source: istock.com)

Drivers on State Highway 1 in Marlborough can expect delays after two grape harvest trucks crashed just south of Blenheim this afternoon.

The crash was reported around 4pm, when the two truck and trailer units crashed near the intersection of SH1 and Cloud Bay Drive.

Police say a number of grapes were spilled on the road.

The crash see is currently under stop/go traffic management, with a 30km/h speed limit.

Waka Kotahi NZTA is asking motorists to take care when driving in the area and can expect delays until the crash scene is cleared.

