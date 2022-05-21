Topp Twins both test positive for Covid-19

The Topp Twins have both tested positive for Covid-19 one week after their birthdays and amid their breast cancer treatment.

A photo of the Topp Twins posted on their official Facebook page. (Source: Topp Twins / Facebook)

According to an update posted on Facebook, the twins are "doing okay".

"Jools and Lynda are home now but unfortunately both have tested positive for Covid," the post said. "They are doing okay and resting and are both under the care of [their] medical teams, family and friends."

"The Twins would like to thank everyone for their kind and wonderful birthday wishes."

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, the Kiwi entertainment legends had reunited in-person for their 64th birthdays after staying separated for months due to the risk of catching Covid.

READ MORE: Topp Twins reunite for birthday after breast cancer diagnoses

"It’s been four months and 13 days since we’ve seen each other," they said. "So nice to be together for our birthday."

The twins revealed in March that they both were being treated for breast cancer and were staying apart from each other to protect Jools' immune system.

Jools told TVNZ's Sunday that she receiving palliative care after the cancer metastasised throughout her body, while Lynda underwent intensive chemotherapy.

READ MORE: Topp Twins defiant after cancer diagnoses

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the decades, the Topp Twins have delighted Kiwis with their music, comedy and beloved characters like Camp Mother and Camp Leader, Ken and Ken.