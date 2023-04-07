Weather warnings issued as low pressure system heads east

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for Hawke's Bay and Gisborne as a low-pressure system slowly moves towards the East Coast.

Both regions have been issued heavy rain warnings at orange. Hawke's Bay and Napier expect to see 130mm to 180mm in Wairoa District and 80 to 130mm of rain to fall further south.

For Gisborne, around 130 to 180mm of rain is expected, in addition to what has already fallen.

"Periods of rain with heavy falls are expected over the northeast of the North Island, with a Heavy Rain Warning in force for Gisborne and Hawke's Bay north of Napier, and a Heavy Rain Watch in place for Hawke's Bay from Napier southwards," MetService said.

"There is the potential that the rain will be impactful in affected areas, and people are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts since some areas under Watch could be upgraded to an Orange Warning, and more areas may be added."

Galkes are also expected to hit Bay of Plenty.