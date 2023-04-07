Watch: Waikato dairy worker knocked out during robbery

A Hamilton dairy worker was knocked unconscious during a robbery last night, the business' owner told 1News.

Police said they were notified of an aggravated robbery after four offenders entered the store on Hare Puke Drive in Flagstaff shortly before 9pm last night.

"One person was assaulted and sustained moderate/minor injuries," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"Police are making enquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident and to locate the offender/s."

The owner of SuperValue Borman Road told 1News it happened when four men ran into the store as staff were closing.

The owner said they hit a worker on the head with a cattle prod, and when he arrived a few minutes later, the worker was on the ground and couldn't speak. The men had fled, he said, adding they stole all of the cash in the store as well as cigarettes, chips and drinks.

Police say the man was knocked unconscious after being assaulted by the offenders.

St John said they were called to the address shortly after 9pm and took one patient to Waikato Hospital in a minor condition - the worker has since been discharged.

Police are currently working to identify the offenders and are calling on anyone with information about the incident to call 105.

They are currently searching for a silver Toyota Mark X that was in and around the Flagstaff and Enderley areas last night.

"Police are committed to finding those responsible for the attack on an innocent man who was only trying to do his job, and holding them to account for their actions."