One person has sustained critical injuries following a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Counties Manukau this afternoon.

The incident occurred heading southbound on Southern Motorway near the Hill Road-Manurewa off-ramp in Randwick Park; emergency services responded at around 2pm.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

Two southbound lanes remain blocked while emergency services respond.

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays.