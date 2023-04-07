Alleged burglar arrested in Epsom, found hiding in tree

One person has been arrested after climbing a tree following a burglary in Auckland’s Epsom during the early hours of the morning.

Police, including a dog squad, were called to a property on Dunkerron Avenue at 2.30am this morning.

They tracked the alleged offender, a 30-year-old man, to a property on Wapiti Ave, around 800 meters from the burgled property.

They found the man hiding in a tree at another property, where he was taken into custody.

The man is now set to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow, facing burglary charges.

Police have praised the burgled home-owners well-secured house, with the officers using CCTV to track the man.

“This is a good example of someone that had a well-secured house, with good security measures, which allowed Police to respond fast and apprehend the offender.”