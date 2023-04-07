New Zealand
1News

Alleged burglar arrested in Epsom, found hiding in tree

7:49pm
File image of a police car

File image of a police car (Source: 1News)

One person has been arrested after climbing a tree following a burglary in Auckland’s Epsom during the early hours of the morning.

Police, including a dog squad, were called to a property on Dunkerron Avenue at 2.30am this morning.

They tracked the alleged offender, a 30-year-old man, to a property on Wapiti Ave, around 800 meters from the burgled property.

They found the man hiding in a tree at another property, where he was taken into custody.

The man is now set to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow, facing burglary charges.

Police have praised the burgled home-owners well-secured house, with the officers using CCTV to track the man.

“This is a good example of someone that had a well-secured house, with good security measures, which allowed Police to respond fast and apprehend the offender.”

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

Three rescued after boat sinks near Whangaparāoa

Three rescued after boat sinks near Whangaparāoa

Two people have been hospitalised with serious and moderate injuries.

8:14pm

Fake Chinese cops, police station film set almost fool scam target

Fake Chinese cops, police station film set almost fool scam target

A Chinese New Zealander narrowly escaped an elaborate scam involving Chinese police and allegations of billion-dollar fraud.

6:32pm

4:34

One critical after motorcycle and car crash on Auckland motorway

One critical after motorcycle and car crash on Auckland motorway

3:27pm

Watch: Waikato dairy worker knocked out during robbery

Watch: Waikato dairy worker knocked out during robbery

11:03am

1:10

Two ram-raids in Auckland overnight, six teens arrested

Two ram-raids in Auckland overnight, six teens arrested

9:09am

1:06

Whooping cough case numbers the 'tip of the iceberg' - expert

Whooping cough case numbers the 'tip of the iceberg' - expert

8:16am

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Weather warnings issued as low pressure system heads east

Weather warnings issued as low pressure system heads east

19 mins ago

Moana Pasifika make Mo'unga work for win in 100th Crusaders game

Moana Pasifika make Mo'unga work for win in 100th Crusaders game

20 mins ago

Jeremy Renner 'died for a second' after snow plough accident

Jeremy Renner 'died for a second' after snow plough accident

29 mins ago

Seven months on some Nelson residents still struggling with storm repairs

2:41

Seven months on some Nelson residents still struggling with storm repairs

57 mins ago

Kiwi teacher aims to inspire with solo sail across Tasman Sea

2:32

Kiwi teacher aims to inspire with solo sail across Tasman Sea

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6