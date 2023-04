This week's ASB Good as Gold winner is Theresa Henry of Porirua.

She offers free classes, online and in person, in korowai and kakahu weaving, allowing people to make their own whānau taonga.

For sharing the knowledge passed down to her so selflessly, ASB is giving her $10,000 to spend as she wishes.

