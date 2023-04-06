Easter weather: Subtropical low to impact North Island

MetService has issued severe weather watches and warnings over the Easter break as a subtropical low approaches from the north.

The uncertain path of the weather system means Kiwis planning on heading away for the holiday period will need to keep an eye on forecasts.

"A sub-tropical low is forecast to lie near Cape Reinga around midnight Friday and then to move southeast to the east of the North Island during the day," MetService said in its severe weather outlook this morning.

"This low directs a moist and strong south to southeast flow across central and northern New Zealand. The low should then move away to the southeast on Sunday, followed by a strengthening and moist north to northeast flow for New Zealand."

An orange heavy rain watch has been issued for Gisborne ahead of the low's arrival.

The warning is in place from tomorrow morning until 9pm Saturday.

MetService said 70mm to 120mm of rain is expected in the region over a 24-hour period.

"However, there is uncertainty with the timing of heaviest rain and when it will occur, and there is a possibility that rain accumulations and intensities could be significantly greater."

Latest update to watches and warnings. Stay up to date with the latest information as there is some uncertainty with this system. pic.twitter.com/oiizvnYmMd — MetService (@MetService) April 5, 2023

Northland remains under a yellow heavy rain watch, with heavy rain possibly arriving this afternoon and hanging around until midday on Saturday.

MetService said there is a risk of localised heavy downpours with rain amounts possibly reaching "warning criteria".

There could also be heavy rain over Friday and Saturday in Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula. MetService has rated the chances of heavy rain in these regions as "low" meaning there is a 20% chance of this happening.

Hawke's Bay is under a yellow rain watch from midday tomorrow until early Sunday morning.

"There is a great deal of uncertainty with the timing and intensity of the heaviest rain, and this heavy rain watch could be upgraded to a warning in the future," MetService said.

Wind will also be a factor for both islands, but in particular, the North Island.



Odds for 70+ km/h wind gusts... which at the very least would make for a "windy" day.



🔴 high

🟠 medium

🟡 some pic.twitter.com/ekg8vOpCz5 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 5, 2023

While Wellington is forecast for fine weather tomorrow and Sunday, Saturday and Monday will likely see wet weather for the capital.

Further south, Christchurch and Dunedin see a similarly mixed bag, with showers expected amid mainly fine weather over the Easter break.

"On Monday and Tuesday, there is low confidence a heavy rain warning will be required for Mount Taranaki, Tasman west of Motueka, Buller and Westland," MetService added.