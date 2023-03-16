New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

No timeline for repair of out-of-action Interislander Kaitaki ferry

5:51pm
Bluebridge and Interislander in Picton Marlborough sounds.

Bluebridge and Interislander in Picton Marlborough sounds. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

KiwiRail is continuing to diagnose and repair the fault on the Kaitaki which has taken the ship out of service.

A gearbox issue was found while the ship was in port almost two weeks ago.

Interislander general manager of operations Duncan Roy said a technical expert from the manufacturer arrived in the country from Europe last weekend and was working alongside the team in a bid to repair the fault.

There was no definite timeline for repair, but it was a less serious fault than that experienced by Kaiarahi in 2021, so the Kaitaki was not expected to be out of service for a prolonged period, Roy said.

Bookings for those due to travel on the Kaitaki up to 19 March have been cancelled, with customers being transferred onto other sailings close to their original booking time where possible.

The majority of passengers cancelled from Kaitaki were accommodated on a sailing within 72 hours of their original booking.

Roy said that date would be extended as required.

Where a comparable sailing time could not be provided, customers who were booked on Kaitaki were being notified and asked to contact the call centre to re-book if they still wish to travel.

Roy said Interislander was holding all available space on its other ferries for Kaitaki passengers.

If customers no longer wish to travel with Interislander, it will refund their fares.

New ZealandTransportWellingtonNelson

