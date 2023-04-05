Richie Mo'unga won't rule out a return to Crusaders, All Blacks

Richie Mo’unga, about to celebrate his 100th game for the Crusaders, hasn’t closed the door on a return to the franchise after his three seasons in Japan.

Mo’unga, 28, will leave New Zealand rugby after the World Cup in what will be a watershed moment for the game here due to his age and importance to the All Blacks.

Despite being at the peak of his powers, he has decided the money on offer from Toshiba is too good to turn down for him and his family.

As the incumbent All Black No10 there is no doubt his departure, and the likely departure of Beauden Barrett, will provide big challenges for incoming coach Scott Robertson.

Mo’unga, asked today about playing for the All Blacks under Robertson, who is set to replace Ian Foster at the end of the year, said: “With Razor getting the job now there are a few what-ifs but I’m really focused on getting the job done this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In reality, it may be a long shot. Mo'unga will be nearing the end of his career in 2026, although Dan Carter was 33 when he helped the All Blacks to World Cup glory in 2015.

Mo’unga, who has won six titles with the Crusaders since joining in 2015, will start at first-five against Moana Pasifika in Christchurch on Friday night and the 44-Test All Black said celebrating the moment will be a career highlight.

“I’m really proud,” he said. “I look back at my milestones and this is right up there. Ever since I walked through these doors at Rugby Park and saw how celebrated the centurions are I quickly wanted to be one myself.

“At the start it seemed pretty far fetched and seemed like it would take a lot of time and effort - which it has. To play 100 games for the club that I love and grew up watching means a lot.

“My first year was 2015 and there were four other 10s who were world class - Colin Slade, Dan Carter, Tyler Bleyendaal, Tom Taylor. Just even to be in the room with them was amazing.”

Mo’unga paid credit to Robertson, saying “he’s a special man and has done a lot for me”, and assistant coach Scott Hansen, the former Linwood club coach who took a punt on Mo’unga after he left school.

“There weren’t many clubs who thought I could play senior footy,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I remember his words were ‘if you’re good enough you’re old enough, son’. Anyone who knows me knows that Scott Hansen has been a huge part of my rugby career. And not just footy, me as a person and human being, a father. I put a lot of my success down to his hard work. He keeps me driven and inspired every day.”

Jack Goodhue is returning from injury for the Crusaders. (Source: Photosport)

There have been ups and downs for Mo'unga, who was born in Christchurch and attended Riccarton High School before being awarded a scholarship to St Andrew's College.

Mo'unga reflected on them today, including when he failed to make the New Zealand Secondary Schools team in his final year at school and feared his career was over before it had begun.

Interestingly, fellow Crusaders and All Blacks first-five Andrew Mehrtens only made the Christchurch Boys' High School first XV in his final year at school.

The Crusaders, hit harder by injury than any other Super Rugby team this year, welcome back lock Quinten Strange for his first game of the season. There are also returns for second-five Jack Goodhue and left wing Macca Springer.

Fullback/midfielder David Havili returns from injury to the reserves bench, with wing Melani Nanai also returning from injury on the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leicester Fainga’anuku, who has six tries in three games on the left wing, will start at centre.

Crusaders team to play Moana Pasifika at Orangetheory Stadium on Friday at 7.05pm is:

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor (c)

3. Tamaiti Williams

4. Quinten Strange

5. Dom Gardiner

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Sione Talitui Havili

7. Corey Kellow

8. Christian Lio-Willie

9. Mitch Drummond

10. Richie Mo’unga

11. Macca Springer

12. Jack Goodhue

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Leicester Fainga’anuku

14. Wil Gaulter

15. Fergus Burke

Reserves:

16. Brodie McAlister

17. Finlay Brewis

18. Seb Calder

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Jamie Hannah

20. Tom Christie

21. Willi Heinz

22. David Havili

23. Melani Nanai