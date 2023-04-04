New Zealand
Truck crash, fuel leak forces Transmission Gully closure

7:46am
The scene of the crash.

The scene of the crash. (Source: Supplied)

Fuel is leaking from a tanker in Transmission Gully after two trucks crashed this morning.

Police said there have been no reports of injuries.

Lanes north and south are closed after the crash about 5.40am near the Paremata Haywards Rd on-ramp.

"The road is expected to be closed for some time," police said.

Diversions are in place on State Highway 59.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes.

Fire and Emergency NZ said a dam had been set up and the fuel leaking from the tanker has been isolated.

While the amount of fuel lost from the tanker isn't yet known, FENZ said firefighters have "worked hard to prevent it from reaching an environmentally sensitive area".

Another tanker is being brought to the crash site to decant the remaining fuel.

"Until that is complete, there is still a risk of an explosion so the road is remaining closed."

