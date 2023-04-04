Three charged with manslaughter after man's body found in Epsom

Three men have been charged with manslaughter after a man's body was found at an address in Epsom, Auckland, last month.

Adrian Selwyn, 39, was found dead at a Manukau Rd address on March 15.

"Today, search warrants were conducted at multiple addresses across Auckland," Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand said in a statement.

"Three men, aged 24, 28 and 29, have now been arrested and charged over this matter."

Police said the three men will appear in Auckland District Court today charged with manslaughter.

"Police have additionally charged all three with possession of methamphetamine for supply and supply methamphetamine, with one of them also being charged with possession of firearms."