Cook Strait ferry woe: Bluebridge sailings hit by engineering issue

Bluebridge issued an apology this morning after cancelling sailings for the Strait Feronia due to an engineering issue.

"Unfortunately, we have had to cancel today's 2:00 am and 1.30 pm sailings from Wellington and the 7:45 am and 7:15 pm sailings from Picton.

"We have almost no available vehicle space on other sailings over the coming weeks. The only option we will be able to provide affected passengers with a vehicle is a full refund of the ticket."

The Strait Feronia had just arrived back from servicing in Australia.

Cook Strait travel woes have been ongoing due to breakdowns on both Bluebridge and Interislander services, and bad weather.

Just last week, a large number of Cook Strait ferries were cancelled after the bottom of the North Island was hit by high winds and waves.

Councils on either side of the Cook Strait have raised concerns with the Government over the lack of support for vessels travelling between Wellington and Picton.