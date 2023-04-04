'Humbled and excited': Jacinda Ardern's next moves revealed

Jacinda Ardern is joining the board of trustees of Prince William's Earthshot Prize.

The Earthshot Prize is dedicated to efforts to restore and protect the planet by 2030.

Prince William said Ardern, who tomorrow officially leaves Parliament following her shock resignation earlier this year, was one of the people he spoke to when setting up the charity.

"It is an honour to welcome Jacinda to The Earthshot Prize team," he said.

"Her life-long commitment to supporting sustainable and environmental solutions, along with her experience as Prime Minister of New Zealand, will bring a rich infusion of new thinking to our mission.

“Four years ago, before The Earthshot Prize even had a name, Jacinda was one of the first people I spoke to, and her encouragement and advice was crucial to the prize’s early success.

"I am hugely grateful to her for joining us as she takes the next steps in her career."

The Earthshot Prize is awarded to five winners each year for their commitment to environmentalism.

Ardern said she was "humbled and excited" to work with the Earthshot team.

"Since its inception, I've believed Earthshot's power to encourage and spread not only the innovation we desperately need, but also optimism. Solutions are within our reach if we invest, support and accelerate them globally."

Ardern is joining a group of trustees that includes seven others. They include the former UN Climate Chief and other people with a history of working with the Royal Family.

Ardern has also been appointed a Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

The Christchurch Call was set up in the wake of the March 15 terrorist attacks to push for greater protection from terrorist and violent extremist content.

Hipkins said Ardern is "uniquely placed" to keep pushing forward with "the goal of eliminating violent extremist content online".

He added: "The Special Envoy will serve as New Zealand’s senior representative on Christchurch Call-related matters, working closely with France as co-leaders. This allows me to remain focused on the cyclone recovery and addressing the cost of living pressures affecting New Zealanders.

“We owe it to those who lost their lives on 15 March 2019 to continue our work to ensure there is no place for terrorist and violent extremist content online."

She will not be paid and starts the role on April 17.