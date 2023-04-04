'Honour' to welcome Jacinda Ardern to Earthshot board - Prince William

The Prince of Wales has praised former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying it's an 'honour' to welcome her to the board of trustees of his Earthshot Prize.

William, who established the prize, said Ardern was crucial to the prize's early success.

“It is an honour to welcome Jacinda to The Earthshot Prize team," the Prince said in a statement.

"Her life-long commitment to supporting sustainable and environmental solutions, along with her experience as Prime Minister of New Zealand, will bring a rich infusion of new thinking to our mission.

“Four years ago, before The Earthshot Prize even had a name, Jacinda was one of the first people I spoke to, and her encouragement and advice was crucial to the Prize’s early success.

"I am hugely grateful to her for joining us as she takes the next steps in her career.”

Ardern said she was "humbled and excited" to work with the Earthshot team.

"Since its inception, I've believed Earthshot's power to encourage and spread not only the innovation we desperately need but also optimism. Solutions are within our reach if we invest, support and accelerate them globally."

Ardern attended the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in September 2022, speaking on behalf of the Prince of Wales, who was in the UK following Queen Elizabeth III's death.

She spoke about innovation and how it could positively alter the course of our environment, calling on political leaders and businesses to support and invest in solutions.

Christina Figueres, chair of the board of trustees of The Earthshot Prize, said she was "inspired" by Ardern's efforts to fight climate change.

“I have long been inspired by Jacinda’s work as a catalysing force in the effort to combat climate change.

"She is a tremendous champion of environmental innovation, and her perspective, experience, and guidance will no doubt make a powerful impact on the entire Earthshot Prize organisation. My fellow Trustees and I are thrilled to welcome Jacinda in her new role.”

Ardern has also been appointed a Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

The Christchurch Call was set up in the wake of the March 15 terrorist attacks to push for greater protection online for terrorist and violent extremist content.

She will not be paid and starts the role on April 17.