One NZ hooks up with Musk’s SpaceX for total mobile coverage

New Zealand will soon be the first country in the Southern Hemisphere to get satellite to cell phone coverage, eliminating mobile blackspots for good.

One NZ chief executive Jason Paris made the announcement at its freshly rebranded head office in Auckland’s Takapuna today, with Vodafone NZ becoming a brand of the past.

The partnership with Elon Musk-owned SpaceX and One NZ will roll out some time in 2024, with a text service first and voice and data capability to follow via the low earth orbit satellite technology.

Already active in Europe and the US, Paris said “good old Kiwi ingenuity” has been key to the technology move.

Welcome to day one for @onenzofficial. Today we’re announcing that NZ will have 100% mobile coverage in 2024, in a collaboration with @SpaceX. This will end black spots & keep you, your family & your business safer. Great to be on board @elonmusk. pic.twitter.com/5HukDGYcIe — Jason Paris (@JasonCParis) April 2, 2023

He said One NZ engineers have been working with the best SpaceX engineers on the collaboration.

While the technology will be available to One NZ customers once it arrives, the emergency connectivity will be free to anyone in the country.

“When voice comes online, we will be making sure that all of New Zealand, no matter what telco you are with, can use this satellite to mobile technology in an emergency,” Paris said.

“Currently, our mobile network covers 98% of the places New Zealanders live and work however due to the length and geography of the country, almost 50% the landmass still has no coverage.”

SpaceX president and chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell recorded a message played at One NZ headquarters today.

“New Zealand is one of the most isolated and rugged countries in the world, which makes it an ideal use case for SpaceX’s Direct to Cell connectivity."

Paris said not having to pay to be part of the Vodafone Group brand meant some of that cost will now be reinvested into the new initiative.

Chief technology officer at One NZ Tony Baird said up to 100 satellites will be needed to make the service operational.

The chief executive of Coastguard NZ Callum Gillespie was also at the announcement and said with its $30 million a year budget, mobile to satellite technology will transform its search and rescue capabilities.

“It has a really beneficial effect for all search and rescue organisations around the country, not just Coastguard.

“Issues of people being able to get in touch when they are in need of assistance, should become a thing of the past."

Police and Communications Minister Ginny Anderson spoke via video from Wellington said it showed maturity and ability for telecommunication companies to work together for the benefit of all New Zealanders.

She said Cyclone Gabrielle revealed the need for reliable and resilient telecommunications.

“Particularly in times of emergency when we need to connect to loved ones to make sure that they are ok. We need to make sure our infrastructure networks can withstand these impacts and we can restore services quickly.”

2degrees partnership

Mobile company 2degrees today also announced a partnership with US global satellite provider Lynk ahead of a trial starting this month.

“New Zealand is well served by world class mobile technology, but we’re not a country contained to urban living – we’re a country of outdoor explorers, trampers, farmers and boaties. Like other mobile providers around the world, 2degrees is exploring how best to enable connectivity for our customers when they’re beyond traditional coverage,” said 2degrees chief executive Mark Callander.

There was no official launch date from 2degrees.

“While full LEO satellite mobile services are some way away, we’re testing capabilities in this area to ensure 2degrees customers are set to benefit as Lynk LEO satellites are deployed," Callander said.

Paris said he hasn’t spoken to Musk yet but expects to catch up over Twitter in the coming days.