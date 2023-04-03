Living wage to increase to $26 from September 1 this year

The 2023/24 New Zealand Living Wage will rise to $26 from September 1 this year.

The 9.9% increase, or $2.35 on last year, is designed to reflect "recent increases in the cost of living", the chairman of Living Wage Movement Aotearoa New Zealand, Reverend Stephen King, said in a statement.

"The rate also considers what families need to live with dignity and participate in society. This includes the cost of recreation and saving for emergencies."

The rate will see workers at accredited Living Wage Employers earning at least $3.30 more than the minimum wage.

King, said there has been "increased hardship in the community", most especially for low waged workers impacted by rising cost of living pressures.

"The full recalculation ensures the Living Wage will continue to address in-work poverty, and offer working people greater security and wellbeing," he said.

More than 370 accredited Living Wage employers will increase their hourly rates to $26 by September 1, 2023, including multiple city councils, banks, energy companies, food companies and religious organisations.

The announced increase follows "a full recalculation" that happens every five years. Previous years have seen increases linked to changes in the country's average hourly wages.