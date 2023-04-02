38 drink drivers caught in Hawke's Bay over the weekend

Thirty-eight drink drivers have been caught in Hawke's Bay over the weekend, with police saying they are "disappointed".

They said in a statement despite cyclone recovery work, it's a "business-as-usual" approach to crime and police set up several checkpoints across the region.

Inspector Angela Hallett said one of the 38 drivers returned an excess breath alcohol reading of 1000 micrograms.

The limit for drivers over 20-years-old is 250 micrograms.

"These are not the results we were expecting, and we are disappointed at the number of people driving under the influence of alcohol"

She said police are urging people in Hawke's Bay and across the country not to get behind the wheel if they've been drinking.