25 drivers caught drink-driving in Taupō over the weekend

Police have issued a reminder after 25 people were caught drink-driving in Taupō over the weekend.

A person driving a car. (Source: istock.com)

It comes after police stopped more than 3900 drivers at checkpoints in the area.

"It is incredibly concerning to be locating even one driver with excess breath alcohol," Sergeant Mark Holmes said.

"If you are going to be enjoying a few drinks then make sure you have a plan to get home or a sober driver to assist."

Holmes said drink-driving "significantly increases the risk of death or injury to drivers, passengers and everyone else on the road".

"This is a reminder that as a community we have a responsibility to ensure we drive safely at all times and do not take any unnecessary risks - getting behind the wheel after drinking is one of those risks not worth taking."

Police say their advice to "anyone who is in any doubt about whether they’re safe or legal to drive after drinking is simple – don’t do it".