12 arrested for street offences during Whangamatā beach hop

Source: 1News

Police say officers had to deal with an "unacceptable" and "disappointing" number of alcohol-related incidents during a Whangamatā beach hop over the weekend.

A police car (file picture).

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The "vast majority of attendees were well-behaved" during the two-day event, but police had to arrest 12 people for street offences.

These include fighting in a public place and a "large number" of alcohol infringement notices for breaches of a liquor ban.

Additionally, 13 drivers with excess alcohol on their breath were caught behind the wheel over the course of the weekend.

"Waikato has seen its fair share of fatalities on the road over the course of this year, and we know that intoxication increases the chance of causing harm on the road.

"As the holiday period approaches, this is a timely reminder for drivers to remember the responsibility they have on the road.

"Police will continue to target drink drivers to keep our roads safe and encourage anyone who has been drinking to consider not only their safety, but that of other motorists too, and plan ahead by organising a sober driver."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAlcoholHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

Lucky Lotto player scoops $24m prize

2

Another person arrested after Sandringham dairy stabbing

3

Missing diver found dead off Mahia Peninsula, Hawke's Bay

4

Dairy stabbing accused was staying in temporary accommodation

5

Rita Ora gushes over 'dream' wedding, Taika Waititi

6

Fame singer and actor Irene Cara dies aged 63

Latest Stories

More anti-Covid protests in China triggered by deadly fire

Another person arrested after Sandringham dairy stabbing

Photos: Auckland's Santa Parade goes ahead amid rainy weather

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Missing diver found dead off Mahia Peninsula, Hawke's Bay

Related Stories

Another person arrested after Sandringham dairy stabbing

Nationwide protest for Sandringham stabbing victim tomorrow

Luxon firm on military camps for youth despite opposing evidence

Dairy stabbing accused was staying in temporary accommodation