12 arrested for street offences during Whangamatā beach hop

Police say officers had to deal with an "unacceptable" and "disappointing" number of alcohol-related incidents during a Whangamatā beach hop over the weekend.

The "vast majority of attendees were well-behaved" during the two-day event, but police had to arrest 12 people for street offences.

These include fighting in a public place and a "large number" of alcohol infringement notices for breaches of a liquor ban.

Additionally, 13 drivers with excess alcohol on their breath were caught behind the wheel over the course of the weekend.

"Waikato has seen its fair share of fatalities on the road over the course of this year, and we know that intoxication increases the chance of causing harm on the road.

"As the holiday period approaches, this is a timely reminder for drivers to remember the responsibility they have on the road.

"Police will continue to target drink drivers to keep our roads safe and encourage anyone who has been drinking to consider not only their safety, but that of other motorists too, and plan ahead by organising a sober driver."