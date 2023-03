Police have named the man who died following a workplace incident in Central Otago last week.

He was 58-year-old Grant Treleaven of Queenstown.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Homestead Bay Rd in Jack's Point shortly before 3pm on March 28.

At the time, police said WorkSafe had been advised.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said they extend their condolences to the man's family.