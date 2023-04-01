April Fools: The jokes fooling New Zealand this year

Fictitious food items, implausible product launches and too-good-to-be-true police clickbait all sought to catch Kiwis unaware this April Fools.

The first day of April each year presents an opportunity for social media managers to have a little fun, and a challenge to politicians to have their policy launches taken seriously.

Fast food retailer McDonald's got in on the festivities early today with the launch of a controversial condiment.

"Get it while it's chilled! For a limited time, our NEW Soft Serve Sauce, only at McDonald's.

"We'll be pairing it with fries, what about you?"

KFC's post was a little bit more plausible, but it did rile up some of KFC's more purist fans.

"Introducing K F&C, Kentucky Fish & Chips... coming soon," the post advertised.

"Bringing you our latest catch, with freshly battered Secret Recipe Snapper paired with the Colonel's signature golden crispy chips 👌 Hook Line & Sinker!"

"Just stick to chicken," one Facebook comment proposed. Others lamented that it wasn't a real offering.

Reading Cinemas said they've "been working on something special."

The post introduced an exclusive item, Glow in the Dark Popcorn, "Coming soon to your local Reading Cinemas." It's unclear whether it'll be a special item or just a measure to expedite the post-screening clean-up process.

Not to be outdone, outdoor and sporting goods retailer Torpedo7 introduced "our latest product innovation: The Inflatable Rock!"

"Perfect for hikers who want to take a break and sit on something that looks and feels just like a real rock," the post read.

"No need to carry heavy camping chairs anymore. Our Inflatable Rocks are lightweight, portable, and easy to inflate."

State weather forecaster MetService said they were "pleased to introduce PetService," a new initiative which will combine "two of New Zealand's greatest passions, animals and weather."

Animal and weather fans will be devastated to find the promised team of "pawcasters" would never materialise.

However, those finding themselves fall for today's lighthearted disinformation may have trouble getting help from the New Zealand Police, who are expected to be swamped with requests after revealing their own new initiative.

"Police reveal how to get out of speeding tickets ... click here," their post reads.

Anyone who does is confronted by the message "DON'T SPEED" at the bottom of the image. "Don’t click this while you’re driving either!" the police added.

Even that bastion of reliable consumer information, Fair Go, appears to have taken a dark turn.

"Sick of seeing dodgy dealers, purchases gone wrong, and unwanted surprises on Fair Go? Well, we're diversifying," the consumer affairs show posted.

"Haydo's Marketplace," their new initiative, appears to be moving on from exposing dodgy practices.

Instead it'll "advertise your business, no questions asked." It also appears to specialise in cars not covered by the CGA (Consumer Guarantees Act), and mustery loot boxed — "after all, what's more fun than a surprise."

In sports, the New Zealand Kiwis posted a "breaking news" post on Facebook with Jordie Barrett in a Kiwis league uniform. It comes shortly after Barrett was spotted at a Melbourne Storm training while the Hurricanes were in town.