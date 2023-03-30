Two people in 70s airlifted to hospital after Whitianga crash

A man and woman in their 70s have been airlifted to hospital after both were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Whitianga this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Tairua Whitianga Rd, Whitianga, shortly after midday, according to police.

A serious two-vehicle crash in Whitianga. (Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust)

"Initial reports suggest two people have been seriously injured," police said.

"The road is closed and there is no available diversion.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Please consider delaying travel, or expect delays."

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said the woman was in a critical condition, while the man was in a serious condition. The pair were flown to Auckland City Hospital.