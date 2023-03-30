New Zealand
1News

Two people in 70s airlifted to hospital after Whitianga crash

2:22pm
A serious two-vehicle crash in Whitianga.

A serious two-vehicle crash in Whitianga. (Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust)

A man and woman in their 70s have been airlifted to hospital after both were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Whitianga this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Tairua Whitianga Rd, Whitianga, shortly after midday, according to police.

A serious two-vehicle crash in Whitianga.

A serious two-vehicle crash in Whitianga. (Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust)

"Initial reports suggest two people have been seriously injured," police said.

"The road is closed and there is no available diversion.

"Please consider delaying travel, or expect delays."

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said the woman was in a critical condition, while the man was in a serious condition. The pair were flown to Auckland City Hospital.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyAccidents

SHARE

More Stories

Cyclist critically injured in South Auckland crash

Cyclist critically injured in South Auckland crash

The crash took place just before 6:30am near the intersection of Walters and Grove Roads.

10:23am

NEMA awarded $40k after Whakaari/White Island charges dismissed

NEMA awarded $40k after Whakaari/White Island charges dismissed

NEMA was originally charged for failing to adequately communicate risks posed to the public around Whakaari.

Wed, Mar 29

Man rescued after being trapped under relocatable house

Man rescued after being trapped under relocatable house

Wed, Mar 29

Mother dog, puppies rescued from South Auckland house fire

Mother dog, puppies rescued from South Auckland house fire

Wed, Mar 29

Person dies after workplace incident in Central Otago

Person dies after workplace incident in Central Otago

Tue, Mar 28

12 arrests, 74 liquor ban breaches at Whangamatā Beach Hop

12 arrests, 74 liquor ban breaches at Whangamatā Beach Hop

Sun, Mar 26

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Nat MP apologises for 'white cis male' remark on Nashville killings

1:00

Nat MP apologises for 'white cis male' remark on Nashville killings

29 mins ago

Overseas traveller dies from rabies in NZ's first case

Overseas traveller dies from rabies in NZ's first case

54 mins ago

All Blacks position battles across the board in Blues-Chiefs

All Blacks position battles across the board in Blues-Chiefs

3:31pm

New Auckland harbour crossing proposals see mixed reactions

New Auckland harbour crossing proposals see mixed reactions

3:20pm

Yachtie rescued from 'rough seas' off Hawke's Bay coast

Yachtie rescued from 'rough seas' off Hawke's Bay coast

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video