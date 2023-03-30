New Zealand
Kiwis wake to chilly morning temperatures as cold snap bites

9:09am
Early morning frost (file photo).

Early morning frost (file photo).

People around New Zealand have woken to chilly conditions, while high winds and waves battered the lower North Island.

MetService says the coldest place this morning was Manapouri Airport in Te Anau, which registered -4.1 degrees Celsius. It was closely followed by Tekapo at -3.9 degC.

In the North Island the coldest spot was Galatea - between Taupō and Whakatāne - at 1.8 degrees Celsius. Second coldest was Rotorua at 2.8 degC.

"Another cold night expected tonight but temperatures aren't forecast to be quite as cold as this morning."

MetService told NZME that overnight temperatures in Auckland dropped to 5.3 degC.

An orange heavy swell warning is in place for Wellington and Wairarapa which could see swells reach a peak of seven metres.

It has seen both Interislander and Bluebridge cancel many Cook Strait sailings today.

