Cook Strait ferries cancelled as huge waves slam south coast

6:35am

A large number of Cook Strait ferries have been cancelled once again due to high winds and swells in the area.

The Interislander has had to cancel all sailings this afternoon due to the poor weather.

“Safety is paramount for both our passengers and crew, which has forced us to make this difficult decision,” the service said on its website.

Additionally, Bluebridge has cancelled most of its services too, hoping to get them back up and running at 8.30pm this evening from Wellington and 2.30am from Picton.

“Please be aware that further cancellations may occur if the weather remains severe longer than forecast.

“If so, all customers will be notified at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Bluebridge also said they have almost "no available space on other sailings over the coming weeks", and a full refund is the only option for reimbursement customers will receive.

It comes as the coast at the bottom of the North Island is under an orange weather warning for swells and strong winds.

Weather warnings on the Cook Straight.

Weather warnings on the Cook Straight. (Source: MetService)

An orange heavy swell warning is in place for Wellington and Wairarapa which could see swells reach a peak of 7 metres.

MetService says this morning, the coldest spot in the North Island is Galatea - between Taupō and Whakatāne - at 1.8 degrees Celsius, while it was -4.1 degrees Celsius at Manapouri Airport at Te Anau.

