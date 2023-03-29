New Zealand
7 metre swells could see coastal inundation in Wellington

5:49pm

Massive swells and severe gales will be impacting the east coast of the lower North Island over the next couple of days.

An orange heavy swell warning is in place for Wellington and Wairarapa which could see swells reach a peak of 7m.

"Southerly combined waves of 6 metres early Wednesday evening, rising to 7 metres late Wednesday evening, then easing to 6 metres early Thursday afternoon and to 4 metres Thursday night," MetService warned Wellingtonians.

An orange strong wind warning is also in place for Wellington and Wairarapa.

"Expect severe southwest gales, gusting 120 km/h in exposed places, particularly about Wellington and coastal areas of Wairarapa," MetService said.

"Winds may ease in Wellington earlier during Thursday afternoon."

The weather has seen all Cook Strait ferry services cancelled for today.

The wind warnings extend further north into Tararua District and Hawke's Bay south of Napier into Thursday.

"Expect severe southwest gales, gusting 120 km/h in exposed places, mainly near the coast," MetService said.

1News meteorologist Dan Corbett said Wellington's Island and Ōwhiro Bay could be hit with "coastal inundation" from the big swells.

The weather system will also see a drop in temperatures around the motu, with Auckland set to record a low of 8C tomorrow morning and Hamilton a chilly 3C.

Further south, Queenstown and Wanaka are expected to reach just 1C on Thursday morning.

New ZealandWellingtonWeather News

