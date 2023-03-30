Aerial footage shows scale of fire near Cape Reinga

Aerial footage gives a clear scale of the massive fire near Cape Reinga which caused campground evacuations and left part of State Highway 1 closed for a time.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the fire affected 390 hectares, much of it culturally or environmentally significant.

Waka Kotahi confirmed SH1 had reopened today about 1.20pm.

Yesterday, firefighters employed 10 helicopters to fight the blaze.

Far North fire on Tuesday, March 28. (Source: Supplied)

Ground crews are still using helicopters to gain access to the area as firefighters contain the blaze and dampen down hotspots.