Part of SH1 closed as firefighters battle 400-hectare Far North fire

Part of State Highway 1 (SH1) has been closed as firefighters battle a massive Far North fire.

Waka Kotahi said the fire has closed SH1 in both directions between Te Paki Stream Rd and Cape Reinga.

SH1 CAPE REINGA - 9:45AM

Due to a large fire #SH1 is closed in both directions between Te Paki Stream Rd and Cape Reinga (the most northern point of #SH1). Delay your journey.

Highway Conditions Map: https://t.co/Pe5MzQxenc ^MS pic.twitter.com/sTXCEHUZb6 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 28, 2023

Fire and Emergency NZ said the fire is now around 400 hectares in size, after it started as a scrub fire late yesterday afternoon.

"We have six helicopters working on it and four ground crews," a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Eventually we will have 10 helicopters when they arrive."

Smoke rises from a fire at Cape Maria van Diemen, near Cape Reinga. (Source: Supplied)

Local iwi Ngāti Kuri made a statement about the impacts of the fire.

"All walking Tracks from Kapowairua (Spirits Bay) to Taputaputa, Cape Reinga through to Kahokawa (Scott's Point) including the Te Werahi loop track are closed for the next 10 days minimum or until further notice.

"The closure also includes the Micro Camps and Taputaputa Campsite."