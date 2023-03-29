New Zealand
Part of SH1 closed as firefighters battle 400-hectare Far North fire

11:34am
Far North fire on Tuesday, March 28.

Far North fire on Tuesday, March 28. (Source: Supplied)

Part of State Highway 1 (SH1) has been closed as firefighters battle a massive Far North fire.

Waka Kotahi said the fire has closed SH1 in both directions between Te Paki Stream Rd and Cape Reinga.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the fire is now around 400 hectares in size, after it started as a scrub fire late yesterday afternoon.

"We have six helicopters working on it and four ground crews," a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

"Eventually we will have 10 helicopters when they arrive."

Smoke rises from a fire at Cape Maria van Diemen, near Cape Reinga.

Smoke rises from a fire at Cape Maria van Diemen, near Cape Reinga. (Source: Supplied)

Local iwi Ngāti Kuri made a statement about the impacts of the fire.

"All walking Tracks from Kapowairua (Spirits Bay) to Taputaputa, Cape Reinga through to Kahokawa (Scott's Point) including the Te Werahi loop track are closed for the next 10 days minimum or until further notice.

"The closure also includes the Micro Camps and Taputaputa Campsite."

New ZealandNorthland

