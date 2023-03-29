New Zealand
Mother dog, puppies rescued from South Auckland house fire

50 mins ago
A fire truck at the scene of the blaze in Auckland's Manurewa.

A fire truck at the scene of the blaze in Auckland's Manurewa. (Source: 1News)

A mother dog and a number of her puppies were rescued from a house fire in Auckland's Manurewa this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Lynmore Drive about 8.40am.

On arrival the fire was small, but it grew and became well involved, a Fire and Emergency (FENZ) spokesperson said.

All people inside the house were quickly evacuated and accounted for, they added — and a number of dogs were rescued too.

A FENZ spokesperson said they weren't sure how many dogs exactly, but they know it was a mother dog and her puppies.

Veterinary help for the dogs was being sought in the wake of the incident.

