Latitude confirms 34,600 NZ passports caught up in hack

Latitude Finance has today confirmed 34,600 New Zealand passports have been caught up in the cyber attack that's seen millions of customer records stolen.

The Australian-based consumer lender, which offers personal loans and credit to customers shopping at stores such as Harvey Norman, and JB Hi-Fi, first disclosed it had been hacked earlier this month.

The hack has led to concerns that this may result in unauthorised access to current and former customers' information dating back to 2005.

Yesterday, Latitude Finance revealed more than a million New Zealand licence numbers were stolen, and till today it was thought the number of passports was only around 1400.

New Zealand's Department of Internal Affairs has advised that there is no need for anyone to replace their passports as they will remain valid and can still be used for travel.

Alerts can be put on the passport, that flags it has been at risk of unauthorised access, which will ensure the DIA gets in contact if a replacement passport is applied for.

However, the DIA says there are robust controls in place, such as facial recognition technology, that means someone else would be unable to get a passport by using another's identity.

Customers are also advised to keep a close eye on their credit reports for any sign of unusual activity.