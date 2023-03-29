New Zealand
1News

Latitude confirms 34,600 NZ passports caught up in hack

By Corazon Miller, 1News Reporter
54 mins ago
A New Zealand passport.

A New Zealand passport. (Source: istock.com)

Latitude Finance has today confirmed 34,600 New Zealand passports have been caught up in the cyber attack that's seen millions of customer records stolen.

The Australian-based consumer lender, which offers personal loans and credit to customers shopping at stores such as Harvey Norman, and JB Hi-Fi, first disclosed it had been hacked earlier this month.

The hack has led to concerns that this may result in unauthorised access to current and former customers' information dating back to 2005.

Yesterday, Latitude Finance revealed more than a million New Zealand licence numbers were stolen, and till today it was thought the number of passports was only around 1400.

New Zealand's Department of Internal Affairs has advised that there is no need for anyone to replace their passports as they will remain valid and can still be used for travel.

Alerts can be put on the passport, that flags it has been at risk of unauthorised access, which will ensure the DIA gets in contact if a replacement passport is applied for.

However, the DIA says there are robust controls in place, such as facial recognition technology, that means someone else would be unable to get a passport by using another's identity.

Customers are also advised to keep a close eye on their credit reports for any sign of unusual activity.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTechnologyPersonal Finance

SHARE

More Stories

Posie Parker juice thrower says arrest warrant imminent

Posie Parker juice thrower says arrest warrant imminent

Eliana Rubashkyn said police arrived at her Auckland flat this morning and spoke to her flatmate.

29 mins ago

1:34

NEMA awarded $40k after Whakaari/White Island charges dismissed

NEMA awarded $40k after Whakaari/White Island charges dismissed

NEMA was originally charged for failing to adequately communicate risks posed to the public around Whakaari.

3:57pm

Kiwis urged to join possible Latitude legal action over data hack

Kiwis urged to join possible Latitude legal action over data hack

2:49pm

1:33

Deliberations begin on whether Christchurch man murdered mate

Deliberations begin on whether Christchurch man murdered mate

12:51pm

2:19

Sky TV confirms outsourcing, 170 NZ jobs axed

Sky TV confirms outsourcing, 170 NZ jobs axed

11:32am

Man arrested following 3 kidnapping attempts in Waikato

Man arrested following 3 kidnapping attempts in Waikato

11:09pm

Latest

Popular

22 mins ago

Prime minister's office aware of Nash email in 2021 - Hipkins

Prime minister's office aware of Nash email in 2021 - Hipkins

29 mins ago

Posie Parker juice thrower says arrest warrant imminent

1:34

Posie Parker juice thrower says arrest warrant imminent

54 mins ago

Latitude confirms 34,600 NZ passports caught up in hack

Latitude confirms 34,600 NZ passports caught up in hack

56 mins ago

Webber taking late koro, Sean Wainui with him on te reo journey

1:29

Webber taking late koro, Sean Wainui with him on te reo journey

3:57pm

NEMA awarded $40k after Whakaari/White Island charges dismissed

NEMA awarded $40k after Whakaari/White Island charges dismissed

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video