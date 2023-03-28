Over 1 million NZ driver licence numbers caught up in Latitude hack

1News can reveal that more than 1 million past and present New Zealand drivers licences have been exposed as part of the Latitude Financial hack.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed that 1,037,000 New Zealand licence numbers have been caught up in the breach.

A total of 14,925 of those licences have been leaked as full images, which increases the risk of criminal activity if they get into the wrong hands.

Latitude Financial has apologised, and told customers that it'll reimburse customers who choose to have ID documents replaced.

Yesterday, chief executive Ahmed Fahour said the company was committed to a full review of how the attack occurred, after revealing millions more customers were caught up in the breach than first thought.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is hugely disappointing that such a significant number of additional customers and applicants have been affected by this incident. We apologise unreservedly."

The company is also reassessing the number of New Zealand passports exposed in the hack, which was previously reported to be 1342.

Businesses feeling the pinch

Latitude Financial was operating its buy-now-pay-later service Genoapay in New Zealand until last month.

The company has frozen some transactions with its service due to the hack, and now several businesses say they're no longer receiving payments through Genoapay.

One of them is Taryn Ibell, who runs a trinket store out of Porirua City.

She said regular payments through Genoapay have stopped due to the cyber attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As a small business, that means I can't pay bills," she said.

Taryn Ibell. (Source: 1News)

Ibell said the company needs to communicate with its customers and vendors better.

"I wouldn't have been so livid if they had said, 'look, we've been hacked; please remove Genoapay off your websites immediately to stop any future harm'."

She said many other small business owners are facing similar issues.

"If they had said because of the hack, pay-outs are going to be delayed or not happening, I probably wouldn't be in this position; I would have taken Genoapay off straightaway."

Today, Genoapay emailed Ibell with an apology but offered no clarity on when payments would resume.

ADVERTISEMENT

1News has spoken to another business in Hamilton, which is now behind on lease payments as a result.