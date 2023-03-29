'I let him down': Nash to decide political future within the week

Stuart Nash will decide on his political future within the week but is considering resigning at the next election.

Speaking exclusively today to 1News Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay, Nash said he let Prime Minister Chris Hipkins down.

"Even though I let him down I have the greatest respect for him," Nash said.

Nash said he was "immensely loyal to Labour and our PM" and won't be "dishing the dirt" on the party.

When asked if he would stand for New Zealand First he laughed and said "I like that rumour".

He said he had always enjoyed a good relationship with New Zealand First.

Nash confirmed he would not resign as Napier MP.

PM 'did what he needed to do'

Nash also apologised for his actions in a social media post, putting it in part down to his "execution-focused" approach.

He posted it on his "Stuart Nash MP" Facebook page just after 3pm today, saying he got it "wrong" too many times.

"Fair cop. The Prime Minister did what he needed to do. I accept this with humility.

"I have always considered the greatest challenge — but also the greatest opportunity — in politics is delivery. Execution. Getting stuff done and coming up with solutions to the issues of the day. I tend to go hard when often a softer approach would perhaps deliver superior results over the longer term.

"In times of crisis — like Covid-19 or March 15th or White Island or the cyclones — all of which I had a ministerial responsibility for response — this hard execution-focused approach can work, but I absolutely acknowledge that I played outside the rules and that’s unacceptable.

"Never ever for personal gain, or to benefit anyone other than the people of New Zealand and my Napier constituents, but that doesn't matter in the end. I let them down by not getting it right.

"My wife has often commented that I need to work on my EQ. She's right, so it's time to take her very sage advice as I embark on the next phase of my journey."

EQ is understood to mean emotional quotient, a measure of emotional intelligence.

"So now it's on to the next challenge. There will be no unnecessary, messy and expensive by-election — this is the last thing our city needs.

"So, for the meantime I will remain as the MP for Napier and continue to advocate for solutions to the issues that are important to the people of my hometown; first and foremost, recovery from Gabrielle."

Nash apologised "firstly" to Hipkins, Cabinet, caucus colleagues, staff and Labour Party members in Napier for "causing an unwanted distraction" and "letting them down".

He said he had caused a distraction at a time "when we all need to be laser-focused on delivering for New Zealanders and returning Chris Hipkins as Prime Minister this coming election".

"To the people of Napier, whom it has been an absolute pleasure and privilege serving and representing in Parliament, I also offer my apologies.

"For now, I will continue to be your local MP and will work hard to ensure you get everything you need and deserve in your journey of recovery after Cyclone Gabrielle.

"Most of all, I offer an apology to my family. These events after often more traumatic for our partners and children than they are for us so, to Sarah and our wonderful children, I am truly sorry.

"You have supported me in good times and bad, and for this I am eternally grateful."

Nash's Cabinet Manual breaches

Earlier today, Hipkins was tight-lipped about Nash's future in Parliament, saying his resignation or retirement is an "announcement for Stuart to make".

He made the comments alongside Police Minister Ginny Andersen, who has taken over from Nash in the police portfolio.

Nash resigned from the role in mid-March following revelations he had broken the Cabinet Manual by speaking to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster about whether the police would appeal a case.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. (Source: 1News)

Further allegations also emerged which saw him demoted to the bottom of Cabinet rankings while retaining his Economic Development, Fisheries and Forestry portfolios.

One of those was the revelation the Solicitor-General considered prosecuting Nash for contempt following comments he made after the arrest of Eli Epiha, who ultimately pleaded guilty to murdering Police Constable Matthew Hunt.

Hipkins fired Nash from all of his remaining ministerial portfolios last night after revelations he had further breached the Cabinet Manual by contacting donors about confidential discussions from Cabinet.

Earlier today, the prime minister said Nash would make an announcement about his future at the "appropriate" time.

"That's a thing for him to do; he's been contemplating his future; I think it's appropriate that he get the space to make that announcement himself," Hipkins said.

"I think we should give him that space."

This afternoon, National Party leader Christopher Luxon maintained his position Nash should resign from Parliament immediately, saying a by-election — at a cost of more than $1 million to the taxpayer — would be a consequence of Nash's actions.

A by-election would be triggered if a resignation was received more than six months from a general election. The election is in six months and 15 days.