Hipkins tight-lipped on Nash's future in Parliament

12:13pm
Stuart Nash and Chris Hipkins

Stuart Nash and Chris Hipkins (Source: 1News)

Prime Minster Chris Hipkins has remained tight-lipped about Stuart Nash’s future in Parliament, saying his resignation or retirement is an “announcement for Stuart to make”.

While facing media at a briefing alongside Police Minister Ginny Anderson and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, the prime minister said Nash’s future was in his own hands, saying the former minister would make an announcement at an “appropriate” time.

“I think that's a thing for him to do; he’s been contemplating his future; I think it’s appropriate that he get the space to make that announcement himself,” Hipkins said.

“I think we should give him that space.”

He suggested the announcement might be made within the next 24 hours but doesn't know what will be said.

When it comes to Nash’s future in the Labour caucus after the election, Hipkins also didn’t reveal too much, saying it could be possible for him to stay.

“It's not unusual for ministers who have lost their ministerial positions to continue on in the caucus; in fact, the National Party still has some people in its current caucus who have been dismissed as ministers.

“Stuart's paid a pretty big consequence for his mistakes.”

As for a possible by-election in Nash’s electorate of Napier, the prime minister said it wasn’t a good idea.

“I don't think a by-election this close to a general election would be a good idea.”

Hipkins’ comments come as the former primary industries minister was sacked from Cabinet last night for a series of violations.

The final breaking point was revealed yesterday evening when it was found Nash had been emailing donors about Cabinet discussions in 2020.

Within the hour, Nash offered his resignation, which was refused, and he was sacked from Cabinet by the PM.

Nash was on his final strike, being demoted to the bottom of Cabinet after it was revealed he’d broken the rules three times prior.

National leader Christopher Luxon wants to see him resign.

“What happened here is really serious; it's a serious breach of the Cabinet manual,” he said.

“What you’ve got is a senior Cabinet minister who’s been party to conversations in Cabinet and shared those with his donors.

“If Chris Hipkins doesn’t have trust with him in his Cabinet, how does he trust him in his caucus, and therefore, why should he be in Parliament?”

