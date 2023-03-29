Rugby


Highlanders shave heads to support teammate's brother

5:16pm

Along with missing a number of players, the Highlanders will also be short on hair this weekend after banding together to show support for someone close to one of their own.

Highlanders players shaved their heads this afternoon to support teammate Josh Dickson, who has missed the past two matches following his brother's cancer diagnosis.

All Blacks star Aaron Smith, renowned for his barber skills, took charge of the shaving as more than 25 players and staff took part.

Aaron Smith gives Ethan de Groot a fresh trim.
Aaron Smith takes his job as a barber very seriously.
Players were all smiles with getting in amongst the effort.
Folau Fakatava also proved handy with the sheers.
The newlook Highlanders.
"As a team, we're feeling for Josh at this time and we just want to express support for him and his brother at this time," prop Ethan de Groot said.

"Shaving our heads, it's just a way to show that we are thinking of them and supporting them."

The Highlanders are hoping they won't experience as close a shave on Friday night when they play Moana Pasifika at 7pm.

