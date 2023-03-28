Politics
1News

Luxon makes good on profile pic promise of student's art

By Jane Nixon, Digital Reporter
6:40am
The portrait picture of Christopher Luxon was drawn by a student at Auckland’s Dawson Primary School.

The portrait picture of Christopher Luxon was drawn by a student at Auckland’s Dawson Primary School. (Source: Christopher Luxon/Facebook)

The leader of the National Party has proved what a good sport he is by staying true to his word – making his social media profile picture a portrait drawn by a student at an Auckland Primary School.

Christopher Luxon made the visit to Dawson Primary School in Ōtara almost a week ago, where he chatted to kids about “what they want to do when they grow up”.

The kids had a crack at drawing the National leader, with Luxon saying he “might” make the most Facebook-liked portrait his profile picture.

He did just that with Lia’s picture, thanking her last night for her effort, which got the most thumbs-up by far at 358 likes.

With a blue tie and slightly red-eyed, the picture is a toothy version of Luxon standing below a happy sun.

The runner-up, with 150 likes, was a simple pencil drawing of Luxon with a chipper grin, perhaps imagining a hopeful outcome at this year’s election.

The artist behind this drawing of Luxon is unknown.

The artist behind this drawing of Luxon is unknown. (Source: Christopher Luxon/Facebook)

Luxon also paid a visit to his old primary school in East Auckland's Cockle Bay last week, a week which saw him announce the National Party would introduce standardised assessment for reading, writing and maths for those in years three to eight if elected to Government in October.

It was part of a wider education policy announcement, which would also require primary and intermediate schools to teach an hour of reading, an hour of writing and an hour of maths, on average, every day.

It would also rewrite the curriculum to state what must be taught at each year level in reading, writing, maths and science from Year 3 to Year 8 - roughly between the ages of 7 and 13.

New ZealandArts and CultureAucklandPoliticsEducation

SHARE

More Stories

'Positive movement' between teachers and Govt ahead of strike

'Positive movement' between teachers and Govt ahead of strike

Around 20,000 PPTA members will take to the streets tomorrow, fighting for better pay and conditions for the workforce.

15 mins ago

4:22

Auckland Council cancels venue for anti co-governance meeting

Auckland Council cancels venue for anti co-governance meeting

The meeting, organised by evangelist Julian Batchelor, was one of many scheduled around the country for the next five months.

9:00pm

Davidson's comments not 'helpful' but context important - PM

Davidson's comments not 'helpful' but context important - PM

6:53pm

2:39

Sole parents could see extra $20 in pocket if Govt bill passes

Sole parents could see extra $20 in pocket if Govt bill passes

5:04pm

School's out: Term one a rough start for education

School's out: Term one a rough start for education

4:22pm

4:38

Greens co-leader responds to criticism for blaming 'white cis men' for violence

Greens co-leader responds to criticism for blaming 'white cis men' for violence

3:50pm

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

'Positive movement' between teachers and Govt ahead of strike

4:22

'Positive movement' between teachers and Govt ahead of strike

34 mins ago

Prince Harry in court for privacy suit against tabloid

Prince Harry in court for privacy suit against tabloid

59 mins ago

Female shooter kills 6 at Nashville grade school

0:12

Female shooter kills 6 at Nashville grade school

7:04am

Taranaki armed offenders squad hunt for 'person of interest'

Taranaki armed offenders squad hunt for 'person of interest'

6:41am

Woman's battle for answers after airbag inflates at 100km/h

7:54

Woman's battle for answers after airbag inflates at 100km/h

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video