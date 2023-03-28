Luxon makes good on profile pic promise of student's art

The leader of the National Party has proved what a good sport he is by staying true to his word – making his social media profile picture a portrait drawn by a student at an Auckland Primary School.

Christopher Luxon made the visit to Dawson Primary School in Ōtara almost a week ago, where he chatted to kids about “what they want to do when they grow up”.

The kids had a crack at drawing the National leader, with Luxon saying he “might” make the most Facebook-liked portrait his profile picture.

He did just that with Lia’s picture, thanking her last night for her effort, which got the most thumbs-up by far at 358 likes.

With a blue tie and slightly red-eyed, the picture is a toothy version of Luxon standing below a happy sun.

The runner-up, with 150 likes, was a simple pencil drawing of Luxon with a chipper grin, perhaps imagining a hopeful outcome at this year’s election.

The artist behind this drawing of Luxon is unknown. (Source: Christopher Luxon/Facebook)

Luxon also paid a visit to his old primary school in East Auckland's Cockle Bay last week, a week which saw him announce the National Party would introduce standardised assessment for reading, writing and maths for those in years three to eight if elected to Government in October.

It was part of a wider education policy announcement, which would also require primary and intermediate schools to teach an hour of reading, an hour of writing and an hour of maths, on average, every day.

It would also rewrite the curriculum to state what must be taught at each year level in reading, writing, maths and science from Year 3 to Year 8 - roughly between the ages of 7 and 13.