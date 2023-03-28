New Zealand
Concerns for missing man who recently arrived in NZ

49 mins ago
Joneper Canoy.

Joneper Canoy. (Source: Associated Press)

Police are seeking the public's help to find a man who has only recently arrived in New Zealand and hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Joneper Canoy was last seen on Tirau Road in Cambridge last Sunday, March 26.

Canoy lives in Wellington and police believe he may be trying to hitchhike his way back there.

"Police are asking for any motorists in the area who may have picked him up to contact us," a spokesperson said.

"Police and his friends have concerns for his welfare and would like to see him return home."

They are asking anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact Hamilton police on 105 and quote file 230327/2680.

