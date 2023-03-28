New Zealand
Armed police stand-off in Stratford with man who fired at officers

10:14am
Generic NZ police image (Source: 1News)

Armed police are in a stand-off in Stratford, Taranaki with a man who fired at officers this morning.

Police said the man had been involved in a "fleeing driver" incident overnight. He is currently holed up in a property and is refusing to engage with police.

“As a precaution, police have engaged with neighbouring properties to ensure their ongoing safety.”

There have been no injuries reported so far.

Earlier this morning police said State Highway 3 north of Stratford had been closed as the armed offenders squad worked to take the man into custody.

Police said cordons were in place and the AOS were undertaking the operation.

SH3 between Pembroke Rd and Monmouth Rd is closed and traffic can detour through Pembroke Rd, Monmouth Rd and back onto SH3.

Manager of the Amity Court Motel Leanah Skilling had been asked by police to take in people if they needed to be evacuated from their homes.

They had taken in three people so far.

A neighbour on the street told 1News she’s been advised to stay inside her house and a friend of hers who lives closer to the property was evacuated early this morning.

She said the man has been aiming at police, and she first heard gunshots at 11pm. The last gunshots were heard about 9.15am.

