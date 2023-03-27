Te Ao Māori
Re: News

Why karakia is more than just a tick box exercise

3:49pm
Kaipara District Mayor Craig Jepson acknowledges protesters in December.

Kaipara District Mayor Craig Jepson acknowledges protesters in December. (Source: 1News)

You might have noticed the use of karakia in public meetings keeps making headlines recently.

By Te Ahipourewa Forbes for Re: News

It started in Kaipara late last year, when the area's new mayor, Craig Jepson, stopped Māori Ward councillor Pera Paniora from doing a karakia before a council meeting in November.

Jepson also objected to Pere Huriwai-Seger, a member of the public, standing up and doing a karakia at another council meeting in February.

Further south, Otago Regional councillor Kevin Malcolm walked out of a meeting mid-karakia this month, saying "it was just a tick box exercise to try and get favour".

But karakia is so much more than a tick box exercise.

So, what is karakia?

Tikanga and mātauranga Māori ethicist Dr Karaitiana Taiuru.

Tikanga and mātauranga Māori ethicist Dr Karaitiana Taiuru. (Source: Supplied)

Tikanga and mātauranga Māori ethicist Karaitiana Taiuru describes karakia in two ways.

Firstly, as a prayer as its literal translation, and secondly, as a ceremony of acknowledgment to the environment that you are in, which is usually its purpose at a meeting.

"There are some karakia which would be restricted to certain people, but in general anyone can start a karakia," Taiuru says.

He says when he was younger there used to be a rule that if you did the karakia to open a space then only that person would be allowed to close the space with a karakia.

"Back in the old days, if there was a koro (grandad) to open the meeting with a karakia, he could close it up with a karakia whenever he felt like it."

When is karakia used?

These days karakia is often used to bless food and open meetings.

By saying karakia, it can remove any restrictions and clear any bad wairua (spirits) or negativity and open a space of calmness and positivity.

For example, when taking fish from the ocean you'll do a karakia to Tangaroa (God of the ocean) for providing you with kai.

Karakia is also used to close meetings to leave what's been said in that space and clear the air for the rest of the day and for personal well-being.

Taiuru says some people also use karakia to revitalise their emotions and mental wellbeing.

"Some people do karakia to their ancestors, seeking guidance."

So, why does the use of karakia upset some people?

Protesters march in Dargaville.

Protesters march in Dargaville. (Source: 1News)

Is it because some people think it's religious? Is it because it's being said in te reo Māori?

"I guess just from my personal experiences, I mean, a lot of non-Māori, particularly Pākehā, don't want to hear the Māori language being spoken," Taiuru says.

He says he's also met Pākehā who think Māori speak their language to talk about people or humiliate them.

Taiuru says the use of karakia may be against people's own personal beliefs or their own religious beliefs — or it could be "purely racism".

But he says it's vital that people are allowed to do karakia.

"First of all, because the Māori language is an official language of New Zealand, [and] the Supreme Court has already ruled that Tikanga Māori is our common law.

"We have the right to do karakia."

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriSocial IssuesPoliticsRe: News

SHARE

More Stories

Sole parents could see extra $20 in pocket if Govt bill passes

Sole parents could see extra $20 in pocket if Govt bill passes

If passed, the bill would see child support collected by Inland Revenue passed on directly to eligible sole parents from July.

7 mins ago

Hayley Holt opens up about her drinking alter-ego 'Arthur'

Hayley Holt opens up about her drinking alter-ego 'Arthur'

The TVNZ presenter has talked about an alcohol relapse after the stillbirth of her child.

21 mins ago

0:51

Chris Hipkins hold post-Cabinet news conference

Chris Hipkins hold post-Cabinet news conference

3:52pm

Greens co-leader responds to criticism for blaming 'white cis men' for violence

Greens co-leader responds to criticism for blaming 'white cis men' for violence

3:50pm

Three NZ terror attacks prevented, spy agency reveals

Three NZ terror attacks prevented, spy agency reveals

1:51pm

MPs weigh in on free speech debate following Posie Parker protests

MPs weigh in on free speech debate following Posie Parker protests

9:48am

10:29

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Sole parents could see extra $20 in pocket if Govt bill passes

Sole parents could see extra $20 in pocket if Govt bill passes

21 mins ago

Hayley Holt opens up about her drinking alter-ego 'Arthur'

0:51

Hayley Holt opens up about her drinking alter-ego 'Arthur'

26 mins ago

Nearly 15,000 NZ driver licences exposed in Aussie hack

Nearly 15,000 NZ driver licences exposed in Aussie hack

49 mins ago

School's out: Term one a rough start for education

4:38

School's out: Term one a rough start for education

3:59pm

Brad Shields to return to Hurricanes next season

Brad Shields to return to Hurricanes next season

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video