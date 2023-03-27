Two arrested after police, AOS issue search warrant in Oamaru

Two people have been arrested and charged in Oamaru after police issued a search warrant at a Tees St home and found a gun, methamphetamine and utensils.

Police issued the pre-planned search warrant on Friday, with the Dunedin Armed Offenders Squad, police negotiators and dog units assisting in the search.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and appeared in Timaru District Court on Saturday. He is due to reappear in Oamaru District Court on Wednesday April 5.

A 26-year-old woman was charged with possession of methamphetamine and utensils. She is due to appear in Oamaru District Court on Wednesday March 29.