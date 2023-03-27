New Zealand
1News

Two arrested after police, AOS issue search warrant in Oamaru

9:05am
A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Two people have been arrested and charged in Oamaru after police issued a search warrant at a Tees St home and found a gun, methamphetamine and utensils.

Police issued the pre-planned search warrant on Friday, with the Dunedin Armed Offenders Squad, police negotiators and dog units assisting in the search.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and appeared in Timaru District Court on Saturday. He is due to reappear in Oamaru District Court on Wednesday April 5.

A 26-year-old woman was charged with possession of methamphetamine and utensils. She is due to appear in Oamaru District Court on Wednesday March 29.

New ZealandCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

12 arrests, 74 liquor ban breaches at Whangamatā Beach Hop

12 arrests, 74 liquor ban breaches at Whangamatā Beach Hop

20 drivers were also processed for excess breath alcohol, which police called "unacceptable and disappointing".

6:35pm

Woman arrested after New Plymouth drive-by shooting

Woman arrested after New Plymouth drive-by shooting

A 40-year-old woman is now facing charges of recklessly discharging a firearm and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Sun, Mar 26

Police seek offender after armed robbery of Christchurch store

Police seek offender after armed robbery of Christchurch store

Sat, Mar 25

Foot found on Wellington's Petone Beach

Foot found on Wellington's Petone Beach

Sat, Mar 25

'You put that blade through me': Mum says son's killing shattered soul

'You put that blade through me': Mum says son's killing shattered soul

Sat, Mar 25

Whangārei man jailed for 18 years after killing forestry worker

Whangārei man jailed for 18 years after killing forestry worker

Fri, Mar 24

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

New Russian campaign tries to entice men to fight in Ukraine

New Russian campaign tries to entice men to fight in Ukraine

32 mins ago

Managed retreat: How the rest of the world handles it

Managed retreat: How the rest of the world handles it

54 mins ago

US principal forced to resign after showing students Michelangelo's David

US principal forced to resign after showing students Michelangelo's David

9:48am

MPs weigh in on free speech debate following Posie Parker protests

10:29

MPs weigh in on free speech debate following Posie Parker protests

9:34am

Too slow! Kid tricks sin-binned NRL star with high-five snub

0:27

Too slow! Kid tricks sin-binned NRL star with high-five snub

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video