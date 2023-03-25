Hurricanes secure 59-0 win over Moana Pasifika at Mt Smart

The Hurricanes have beaten Moana Pasifika by a comfortable 59-0 margin at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland tonight.

Moana Pasifika had lost all four of their matches before tonight while the Hurricanes have been in solid form.

Josh Moorby put the first points on the board in the eighth minute, after a good run by Proctor off the lineout.

Ardie Savea went close but the ball went to Cameron and he floated a pass wide for Rayasi to tap back for Moorby to score.

From there the points just kept coming, with Cameron converting Moorby's try before getting one of his own in the 22nd minute.

Moorby thought he'd scored his second before the TMO disallowed it for obstruction, before the Canes bashed away and sped up the ruck to create a hole for Roigard to run through a defender and score next to the posts.

Halftime came and went with the score at 19-0.

Off the lineout drive, Cameron shifted the play back to the blindside, fed Naholo and he crashed over through three defenders to stretch out and score the Canes' next.

Salesi Rayasi put any doubt out of mind with two tries within ten minutes, before Ardie Savea added another in the 68th.

Next was a special moment for Hame Faiva, who had a long career around the world before ending up at the Canes. They simply continued what they'd been doing in the second half, getting close to the line before Faiva went on the short side and crashed over.

Peter Lakai put the final try over for good measure in the 80th minute.

That result shoots the Hurricanes up to second behind the Chiefs on the ladder, Moana Pasifika stay rooted to the bottom.