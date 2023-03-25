Rugby
rnz.co.nz / 1News

Hurricanes secure 59-0 win over Moana Pasifika at Mt Smart

18 mins ago
Hurricanes winger Salesi Rayasi.

Hurricanes winger Salesi Rayasi. (Source: Photosport)

The Hurricanes have beaten Moana Pasifika by a comfortable 59-0 margin at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland tonight.

Moana Pasifika had lost all four of their matches before tonight while the Hurricanes have been in solid form.

Josh Moorby put the first points on the board in the eighth minute, after a good run by Proctor off the lineout.

Ardie Savea went close but the ball went to Cameron and he floated a pass wide for Rayasi to tap back for Moorby to score.

From there the points just kept coming, with Cameron converting Moorby's try before getting one of his own in the 22nd minute.

Moorby thought he'd scored his second before the TMO disallowed it for obstruction, before the Canes bashed away and sped up the ruck to create a hole for Roigard to run through a defender and score next to the posts.

Halftime came and went with the score at 19-0.

Off the lineout drive, Cameron shifted the play back to the blindside, fed Naholo and he crashed over through three defenders to stretch out and score the Canes' next.

Salesi Rayasi put any doubt out of mind with two tries within ten minutes, before Ardie Savea added another in the 68th.

Next was a special moment for Hame Faiva, who had a long career around the world before ending up at the Canes. They simply continued what they'd been doing in the second half, getting close to the line before Faiva went on the short side and crashed over.

Peter Lakai put the final try over for good measure in the 80th minute.

That result shoots the Hurricanes up to second behind the Chiefs on the ladder, Moana Pasifika stay rooted to the bottom.

Rugby

SHARE

More Stories

Poua power as Hurricanes claim third in Super Rugby Aupiki

Poua power as Hurricanes claim third in Super Rugby Aupiki

The Hurricanes Poua have left a wobbly season start in the dust, beating the Blues 29 to 24 in the Super Rugby Aupiki third and fourth play off.

2:42pm

Fainga'anuku leads Crusaders to bonus point win over Brumbies

Fainga'anuku leads Crusaders to bonus point win over Brumbies

Blockbusting wing scores another two tries in Christchurch after his hat-trick last weekend against the Blues.

Fri, Mar 24

Tight-lipped MacDonald remains in frame as an ABs assistant coach

Tight-lipped MacDonald remains in frame as an ABs assistant coach

Fri, Mar 24

Canes coach laughs off Jordie Barrett code switch 'danger'

Canes coach laughs off Jordie Barrett code switch 'danger'

Thu, Mar 23

Analysis: Robertson's challenging path to ABs coaching legacy

Analysis: Robertson's challenging path to ABs coaching legacy

Wed, Mar 22

Whitelock, Reece injuries bring Razor back down to earth at Crusaders

Whitelock, Reece injuries bring Razor back down to earth at Crusaders

Wed, Mar 22

1:56

Latest

Popular

18 mins ago

Hurricanes secure 59-0 win over Moana Pasifika at Mt Smart

Hurricanes secure 59-0 win over Moana Pasifika at Mt Smart

55 mins ago

Black Caps thrash Sri Lanka by 198 runs in 1st ODI

Black Caps thrash Sri Lanka by 198 runs in 1st ODI

8:51pm

Mahuta tells China of concerns over lethal aid to Russia

Mahuta tells China of concerns over lethal aid to Russia

8:24pm

Highlanders beat Fijian Drua 57-24 despite injuries

Highlanders beat Fijian Drua 57-24 despite injuries

8:13pm

Matatū beat Chiefs Manawa in dramatic Aupiki final

Matatū beat Chiefs Manawa in dramatic Aupiki final

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video