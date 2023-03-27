New Zealand
1News

Sir Tim Shadbolt in hospital for 'short respite care'

9:24am
Former Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt

Former Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt (Source: 1News)

Former Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt has been admitted to hospital for respite care.

“Tim has been admitted to Calvary for short respite care following a recent hospital stay," his partner Asha Dutt told the Southland Tribune.

"He is only receiving care there for a few days.

"Tim is otherwise well and dictating book anecdotes while he has some downtime."

Sir Tim was Invercargill mayor from 1993 until October last year - except for 1995-1998.

His latter years in the job were dogged by questions about his ability to carry out the role.

At last year's election Shadbolt only received 847 votes after he failed to turn up to mayoral debates and publicly signalled his defeat after decades in the public eye.

New ZealandSouthland

SHARE

More Stories

'Extreme' summer has southern farmers feeling ignored

'Extreme' summer has southern farmers feeling ignored

Hot and dry summers had been the norm in recent years, raising questions about what the future holds.

12:20pm

Construction begins on new, more accurate GPS system in Southland

Construction begins on new, more accurate GPS system in Southland

The trans-Tasman collaboration will see global positioning improved to within just a few centimetres.

Sun, Mar 26

2:15

Possible tornado as wild weather strikes South Island

Possible tornado as wild weather strikes South Island

Tue, Mar 21

0:23

Union says unskilled migrants at meat works, demands industry probe

Union says unskilled migrants at meat works, demands industry probe

Mon, Mar 20

Heavy rain, severe gales for much of South Island into Wednesday

Heavy rain, severe gales for much of South Island into Wednesday

Sun, Mar 19

More heavy rain, strong winds on the way for South Island

More heavy rain, strong winds on the way for South Island

Sat, Mar 18

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

New Russian campaign tries to entice men to fight in Ukraine

New Russian campaign tries to entice men to fight in Ukraine

32 mins ago

Managed retreat: How the rest of the world handles it

Managed retreat: How the rest of the world handles it

54 mins ago

US principal forced to resign after showing students Michelangelo's David

US principal forced to resign after showing students Michelangelo's David

9:48am

MPs weigh in on free speech debate following Posie Parker protests

10:29

MPs weigh in on free speech debate following Posie Parker protests

9:34am

Too slow! Kid tricks sin-binned NRL star with high-five snub

0:27

Too slow! Kid tricks sin-binned NRL star with high-five snub

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video