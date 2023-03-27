Sir Tim Shadbolt in hospital for 'short respite care'

Former Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt has been admitted to hospital for respite care.

“Tim has been admitted to Calvary for short respite care following a recent hospital stay," his partner Asha Dutt told the Southland Tribune.

"He is only receiving care there for a few days.

"Tim is otherwise well and dictating book anecdotes while he has some downtime."

Sir Tim was Invercargill mayor from 1993 until October last year - except for 1995-1998.

His latter years in the job were dogged by questions about his ability to carry out the role.

At last year's election Shadbolt only received 847 votes after he failed to turn up to mayoral debates and publicly signalled his defeat after decades in the public eye.