Shadbolt bows out as Nobby Clark wins Invercargill mayoralty

Incumbent deputy mayor Nobby Clark has won the race to become Invercargill's mayor as Sir Tim Shadbolt bows out of local politics after two decades.

Nobby Clark with Sir Tim Shadbolt. (Source: Supplied)

Shadbolt only received 847 votes after he failed to turn up to mayoral debates and publicly signalled his defeat after decades in the public eye.

The long-standing mayor also lost his bid to become an Invercargill city councillor.

Clark has been elected with a 3000 vote majority, on 6537 votes, ahead of radio broadcaster Marcus Lush who got 3785 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Shadbolt acknowledged his loss and argued he had "personally borne the brunt" of angst on the Invercargill City Council.

"I feel surprised not to be re-elected as a councillor and it will take some time to digest that I will not be part of the decision-making process as the city progresses.

"I note that the results have not brought about the radical change that was expected with eight-sitting councillors re-elected. It seems that I have personally borne the brunt of the last three years of angst on council," he said.

Meanwhile, Lush acknowledged his loss on Twitter this afternoon.

I am not the new mayor of Invercargill - thanks for all the support everyone! — ⓂⒶⓇⒸⓊⓈ ⓁⓊⓈⒽ (@marcuslush) October 8, 2022

"I was very happy with the campaign, and my team of volunteers. I decided at the beginning that this was to be a fun campaign - and I have loved it. I also knew that if you are not careful politics can make you bitter - so I am happy that my political career is now over - and I have no bitterness whatsoever. Once again thanks to every one for the support," Lush said on social media.

Meanwhile, former deputy mayor Toni Biddle won 3707 votes with long-serving city councillor Darren Ludlow far behind on 1814 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sadly I have been unsuccessful in my campaign to become Mayor of Invercargill in this years elections and I am, of course, disappointed but ok," Biddle said on LinkedIn.

"In saying this, I could not be more proud of the campaign I have run. I have demonstrated authenticity, integrity and grace in everything I have done and delivered and I have never felt so content with who I am and what my purpose is.

"I am forever grateful to you all and will continue to hold my head high, support and work for our people, within our beautiful community.

"Congratulations to the successful candidate whom I have congratulated and am absolutely happy for. I sincerely wish all the successful candidates all the very best."

Shadbolt honoured as new mayor welcomed

Invercargill City Council deputy electoral officer Michael Morris said with only 2000 votes left to be counted, the result was clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Invercargill mayor Tim Shadbolt. (Source: 1News)

“We are delighted to see yet another strong voter turnout from our passionate Invercargill community,” Morris said.

“There were a large number of candidates for mayor and it was a tight race but our city has spoken and we are pleased to announce Nobby Clark will be our new mayor.”

There was a wide range of competitors in the race to become Invercargill's mayor including radio broadcaster Marcus Lush, and incumbent councillors.

“Sir Tim Shadbolt is New Zealand’s longest-serving mayor," Morris said.

"His mayoralty spanned over 24 years and we know the Invercargill community has a strong affection and gratitude for his hard work and commitment to the role and the city over the past two decades."

“On Tuesday, I was coming home from Wellington, I told my taxi driver I was going to Invercargill and he immediately asked ‘how is Mayor Tim?’. He had been in his taxi once, and I think that’s the impact of Tim.”