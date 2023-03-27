Brad Shields to return to Hurricanes next season

Former Hurricanes loose forward and captain Brad Shields will return to the franchise next season after a stint overseas which included winning nine caps for England.

Shields, 31, left the Hurricanes in 2018 after 103 games and played for the London Wasps before joining French Top 14 side Perpignan.

He represented England during the 2018 and 2019 seasons and will provide an important leadership role at the Hurricanes next year in the likely absence of Dane Coles and Ardie Savea.

“I’m extremely excited to rekindle my love and passion for the Hurricanes and the Hurricanes’ wider community,” Shields said.

“It’s been a crazy few years, so I’m grateful to the Canes for giving me an opportunity to come back to Wellington and experience some Super Rugby again. I've been supporting the team from afar.

"I’m hoping I can share the experience and knowledge that I have gained over the last few years and give back to the club that has given my family and myself some amazing opportunities.

Hurricanes head coach, Jason Holland, said he was thrilled to see Shields’ return to the Hurricanes for 2024.

“Before heading overseas, Brad was an integral part of the Hurricanes game and environment.

“We know his qualities as a leader, and he is playing great rugby in France at the moment, and before that with Wasps.

“Shields is excited to be coming back to us and we can’t wait to get him in to compete with the young talent we have in our loose forwards mix,” said Holland.